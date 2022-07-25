SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at William Blair in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SSNC. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $89.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.44.

SS&C Technologies stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.46. 2,889 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,363,695. The firm has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.61. SS&C Technologies has a 1-year low of $54.59 and a 1-year high of $84.85.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

