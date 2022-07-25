S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Shares Bought by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in S&T Bancorp were worth $4,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.13% of the company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&T Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
STBA opened at $29.43 on Monday. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $34.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.59.
S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $87.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.75 million. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 9.06%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.
S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.
