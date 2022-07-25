StableXSwap One Day Volume Reaches $10.00 (STAX)

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 25th. During the last week, StableXSwap has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. StableXSwap has a market cap of $5.51 million and $10.00 worth of StableXSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StableXSwap coin can currently be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00001834 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get StableXSwap alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22,010.80 or 0.99989203 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00042437 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004467 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00023634 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004540 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap Profile

StableXSwap (CRYPTO:STAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 29th, 2018. StableXSwap’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,646,645 coins. StableXSwap’s official Twitter account is @stablexswap. StableXSwap’s official website is stablexswap.com. The official message board for StableXSwap is medium.com/stablexswap.

Buying and Selling StableXSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “STAX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableXSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StableXSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StableXSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for StableXSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StableXSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.