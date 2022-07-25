Stem (NYSE:STEM) Shares Down 4.5% on Insider Selling

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.5% during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $8.16 and last traded at $8.26. Approximately 61,726 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,931,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.65.

Specifically, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 28,570 shares of Stem stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $254,844.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,973 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,166,359.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Saul R. Laureles sold 5,745 shares of Stem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total transaction of $42,053.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,830.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,710 shares of company stock valued at $655,014 in the last three months.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on STEM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Stem from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Stem from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Stem from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Stem Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 2.23.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $41.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.26 million. Stem had a negative net margin of 26.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.83%. On average, analysts expect that Stem, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Stem

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STEM. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Stem in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,405,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Stem by 27.7% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,153,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,489 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Stem by 424.0% during the fourth quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,082,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,534,000 after purchasing an additional 875,871 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Stem during the fourth quarter worth about $16,580,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Stem by 7.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,934,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,414,000 after purchasing an additional 848,277 shares during the period. 50.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

See Also

