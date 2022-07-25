Stephens Boosts Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target to $73.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at Stephens to $73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on THC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $103.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.06.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

Tenet Healthcare stock traded down $1.06 on Monday, reaching $62.06. 27,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,529,112. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. Tenet Healthcare has a twelve month low of $50.37 and a twelve month high of $92.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 45.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of THC. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.