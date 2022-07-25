Stephens Boosts Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target to $73.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at Stephens to $73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.63% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on THC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $103.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.06.
Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance
Tenet Healthcare stock traded down $1.06 on Monday, reaching $62.06. 27,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,529,112. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. Tenet Healthcare has a twelve month low of $50.37 and a twelve month high of $92.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.49.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of THC. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tenet Healthcare Company Profile
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
