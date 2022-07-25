Stephens Trims National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Target Price to $45.00

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Stephens to $45.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Stephens’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on National Bank to $51.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on National Bank to $45.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

Shares of National Bank stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 805 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,447. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. National Bank has a 1-year low of $34.67 and a 1-year high of $48.24.

National Bank ( NYSE:NBHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. National Bank had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 27.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Bank will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 5,800 shares of National Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $232,116.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,208 shares in the company, valued at $12,454,544.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in National Bank by 145.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in National Bank by 2,677.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in National Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in National Bank by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in National Bank by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

