Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Price Target to $22.00

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 47.26% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Leslie’s from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Leslie’s from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Loop Capital downgraded Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Leslie’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.91.

NASDAQ:LESL opened at $14.94 on Monday. Leslie’s has a 1-year low of $13.74 and a 1-year high of $25.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.87.

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $228.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.32 million. Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 48.04% and a net margin of 9.97%. Leslie’s’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Leslie’s will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Moyo Labode sold 4,696 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $82,086.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,963.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LESL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Leslie’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,417,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Leslie’s by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,009,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612,422 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Leslie’s by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 10,975,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262,915 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Leslie’s by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 9,652,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Leslie’s by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,511,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,275 shares during the last quarter.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

