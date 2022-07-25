Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for July 25th (AAPL, ADS, AZMTF, BATS, BC8, BNMDF, BNP, BZLYF, CMBNF, CS)

Posted by on Jul 25th, 2022

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, July 25th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was given a $200.00 target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €215.00 ($217.17) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Azimut Exploration (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from €29.00 ($29.29) to €20.90 ($21.11). Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) was given a GBX 4,300 ($51.40) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Bechtle (ETR:BC8) was given a €60.00 ($60.61) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

Bechtle (ETR:BC8) was given a €63.00 ($63.64) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from €10.00 ($10.10) to €8.00 ($8.08). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) was given a €73.00 ($73.74) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 575 ($6.87) to GBX 650 ($7.77).

Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 690 ($8.25) to GBX 715 ($8.55).

Cembra Money Bank (OTCMKTS:CMBNF) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from CHF 88 to CHF 92.

AXA (EPA:CS) was given a €29.00 ($29.29) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) was given a €45.00 ($45.45) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) was given a €70.00 ($70.71) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) was given a €69.50 ($70.20) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) was given a €18.00 ($18.18) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

Engie (EPA:ENGI) was given a €17.50 ($17.68) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $32.00.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) was given a €64.00 ($64.65) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from €29.00 ($29.29) to €33.00 ($33.33).

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) was given a €30.00 ($30.30) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

4imprint Group (OTCMKTS:FRRFF) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from GBX 4,100 ($49.01) to GBX 4,800 ($57.38).

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) was given a €58.00 ($58.59) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from €84.00 ($84.85) to €58.00 ($58.59). Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was given a $35.00 target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

JOST Werke (ETR:JST) was given a €73.00 ($73.74) price target by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser In….

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from €77.00 ($77.78) to €74.00 ($74.75). The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 900 to CHF 770.

Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 225 ($2.69) to GBX 201 ($2.40).

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) had its target price trimmed by Societe Generale from €275.00 ($277.78) to €265.00 ($267.68). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 71.00 to 70.00.

NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) was given a €19.00 ($19.19) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from €5.75 ($5.81) to €5.45 ($5.51). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Pgs Asa (OTC:PGEJF) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from 9.00 to 10.00.

Puma (ETR:PUM) was given a €90.00 ($90.91) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Relx (NYSE:RELX) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,670 ($31.92) to GBX 2,800 ($33.47).

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 370 to CHF 300. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Rathbones Group (OTCMKTS:RTBBF) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,350 ($28.09) to GBX 2,160 ($25.82).

SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) was given a €36.00 ($36.36) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) had its price target cut by Societe Generale from €31.00 ($31.31) to €21.50 ($21.72).

Shell (LON:SHEL) was given a GBX 3,000 ($35.86) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from CHF 280 to CHF 235.

Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from €55.00 ($55.56) to €45.00 ($45.45).

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 60 to SEK 61. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) had its price target trimmed by Societe Generale from CHF 98 to CHF 87.

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 81 to SEK 106. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 333 to CHF 277.

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) was given a GBX 165 ($1.97) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) was given a GBX 155 ($1.85) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) was given a GBX 175 ($2.09) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) was given a GBX 122 ($1.46) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €115.00 ($116.16) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €310.00 ($313.13) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) was given a €31.00 ($31.31) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.