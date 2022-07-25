Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for July 25th (AAPL, ADS, AZMTF, BATS, BC8, BNMDF, BNP, BZLYF, CMBNF, CS)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, July 25th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was given a $200.00 target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €215.00 ($217.17) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Azimut Exploration (OTCMKTS:AZMTF)

had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from €29.00 ($29.29) to €20.90 ($21.11). Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) was given a GBX 4,300 ($51.40) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Bechtle (ETR:BC8) was given a €60.00 ($60.61) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

Bechtle (ETR:BC8) was given a €63.00 ($63.64) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from €10.00 ($10.10) to €8.00 ($8.08). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) was given a €73.00 ($73.74) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 575 ($6.87) to GBX 650 ($7.77).

Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 690 ($8.25) to GBX 715 ($8.55).

Cembra Money Bank (OTCMKTS:CMBNF) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from CHF 88 to CHF 92.

AXA (EPA:CS) was given a €29.00 ($29.29) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) was given a €45.00 ($45.45) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) was given a €70.00 ($70.71) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) was given a €69.50 ($70.20) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) was given a €18.00 ($18.18) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

Engie (EPA:ENGI) was given a €17.50 ($17.68) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $32.00.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) was given a €64.00 ($64.65) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from €29.00 ($29.29) to €33.00 ($33.33).

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) was given a €30.00 ($30.30) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

4imprint Group (OTCMKTS:FRRFF) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from GBX 4,100 ($49.01) to GBX 4,800 ($57.38).

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) was given a €58.00 ($58.59) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from €84.00 ($84.85) to €58.00 ($58.59). Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was given a $35.00 target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

JOST Werke (ETR:JST) was given a €73.00 ($73.74) price target by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser In….

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from €77.00 ($77.78) to €74.00 ($74.75). The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 900 to CHF 770.

Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 225 ($2.69) to GBX 201 ($2.40).

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) had its target price trimmed by Societe Generale from €275.00 ($277.78) to €265.00 ($267.68). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 71.00 to 70.00.

NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) was given a €19.00 ($19.19) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from €5.75 ($5.81) to €5.45 ($5.51). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Pgs Asa (OTC:PGEJF) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from 9.00 to 10.00.

Puma (ETR:PUM) was given a €90.00 ($90.91) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Relx (NYSE:RELX) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,670 ($31.92) to GBX 2,800 ($33.47).

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 370 to CHF 300. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Rathbones Group (OTCMKTS:RTBBF) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,350 ($28.09) to GBX 2,160 ($25.82).

SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) was given a €36.00 ($36.36) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) had its price target cut by Societe Generale from €31.00 ($31.31) to €21.50 ($21.72).

Shell (LON:SHEL) was given a GBX 3,000 ($35.86) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from CHF 280 to CHF 235.

Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from €55.00 ($55.56) to €45.00 ($45.45).

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 60 to SEK 61. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) had its price target trimmed by Societe Generale from CHF 98 to CHF 87.

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 81 to SEK 106. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 333 to CHF 277.

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) was given a GBX 165 ($1.97) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) was given a GBX 155 ($1.85) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) was given a GBX 175 ($2.09) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) was given a GBX 122 ($1.46) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €115.00 ($116.16) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €310.00 ($313.13) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) was given a €31.00 ($31.31) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

