StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ATRS. Raymond James cut Antares Pharma from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler cut Antares Pharma from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $6.00 to $5.60 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. HC Wainwright cut Antares Pharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $5.60 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial cut Antares Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.00 to $5.60 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Antares Pharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.60.

Antares Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of ATRS opened at $5.59 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.58. Antares Pharma has a 12-month low of $3.11 and a 12-month high of $5.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $955.06 million, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Antares Pharma ( NASDAQ:ATRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 21.90%. The firm had revenue of $41.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.01 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Antares Pharma will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATRS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Antares Pharma by 226.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,142,491 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,077,000 after acquiring an additional 792,898 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Antares Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $522,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Antares Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Antares Pharma by 356.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 51,395 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 40,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Antares Pharma by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 176,862 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 59,488 shares in the last quarter. 50.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address patient needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

