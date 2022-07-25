StockNews.com Lowers Argan (NYSE:AGX) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Argan from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th.

Argan Stock Performance

NYSE:AGX opened at $36.15 on Friday. Argan has a one year low of $34.22 and a one year high of $49.60. The firm has a market cap of $513.44 million, a P/E ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.44.

Argan Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Argan

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. Argan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.84%.

In other news, Director John Ronald Jr. Jeffrey bought 1,000 shares of Argan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.70 per share, with a total value of $36,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $293,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Argan

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Argan in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Argan in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Argan by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Argan during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Argan during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Argan Company Profile

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

See Also

