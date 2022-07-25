Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Shares Down 6.9%

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.46 and last traded at $14.46. Approximately 2,534 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 313,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $68.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.80.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

Stoke Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $570.72 million, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.20.

Institutional Trading of Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:STOK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($1.27). The business had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOK. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $760,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 207.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output to design ASOs to precisely upregulate protein expression.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.