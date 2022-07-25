Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Rating Increased to Hold at Danske

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Danske from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Stora Enso Oyj from €15.90 ($16.06) to €16.00 ($16.16) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

Stora Enso Oyj Stock Down 10.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEOAY opened at $14.96 on Monday. Stora Enso Oyj has a 52 week low of $14.78 and a 52 week high of $21.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.20 and its 200-day moving average is $18.72. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.21.

About Stora Enso Oyj

Stora Enso Oyj ( OTCMKTS:SEOAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). Stora Enso Oyj had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Stora Enso Oyj will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and drink, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

