Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Cuts Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 68.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,993 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $51,901,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 164.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,205,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,934,000 after buying an additional 750,056 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,658,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,938,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2,052.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 533,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,534,000 after buying an additional 508,357 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

FBND stock opened at $47.57 on Monday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $53.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.01.

