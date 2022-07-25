Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Sells 47,100 Shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lessened its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL – Get Rating) by 61.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,100 shares during the quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIAL. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $24,350,000. Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $21,852,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $18,803,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $16,426,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,306,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,395,000 after buying an additional 457,622 shares during the last quarter.

Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DIAL opened at $18.25 on Monday. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a one year low of $17.26 and a one year high of $21.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.03.

