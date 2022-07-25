Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Sells 800 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. cut its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

NYSE CL opened at $77.47 on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $72.20 and a 52-week high of $85.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $64.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.51.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 296.77%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.69%.

Insider Activity

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $785,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,094 shares in the company, valued at $3,619,300.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total value of $3,967,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,596,818.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $785,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,619,300.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,683 shares of company stock worth $6,297,119. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CL. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.93.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

