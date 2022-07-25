Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,664 shares during the quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJS. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 950.0% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJS stock opened at $92.35 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.71. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $85.75 and a 1-year high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

