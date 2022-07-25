Strong (STRONG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.18 Million

Strong (STRONG) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. In the last week, Strong has traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Strong coin can currently be purchased for about $8.54 or 0.00038575 BTC on major exchanges. Strong has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $268,396.00 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Strong Coin Profile

Strong’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio. Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Strong is strongblock.io.

Buying and Selling Strong

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strong should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Strong using one of the exchanges listed above.

