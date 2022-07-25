SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Given New $900.00 Price Target at Maxim Group

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Maxim Group from $1,100.00 to $900.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Maxim Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 149.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $540.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $640.00 to $591.00 in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $534.00 to $498.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Argus raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $582.34.

Shares of SIVB opened at $361.36 on Monday. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $355.37 and a 52 week high of $763.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $429.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $521.73.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.76 by ($2.16). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 35.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.56, for a total value of $399,392.40. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,731.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other SVB Financial Group news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.41, for a total value of $242,205.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,680 shares in the company, valued at $6,626,728.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.56, for a total transaction of $399,392.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,731.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,840 shares of company stock valued at $919,852. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $610,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

