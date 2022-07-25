SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) PT Lowered to $638.00 at Barclays

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Barclays from $789.00 to $638.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 76.56% from the stock’s current price.

SIVB has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $723.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Argus upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $557.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $595.87.

Shares of SIVB opened at $361.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $429.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $521.73. The company has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $355.37 and a 1-year high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.76 by ($2.16). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 35.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.56, for a total transaction of $399,392.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,731.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.56, for a total transaction of $399,392.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,731.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.41, for a total value of $242,205.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,626,728.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,840 shares of company stock worth $919,852 in the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,449,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,370,224,000 after acquiring an additional 535,924 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $346,160,000. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,150,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $849,766,000 after acquiring an additional 370,500 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3,527,342.9% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 246,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,140,000 after acquiring an additional 246,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 598,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,614,000 after acquiring an additional 240,526 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

