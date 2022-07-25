SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Trading Up 6.2%

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) was up 6.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $383.90 and last traded at $383.73. Approximately 6,049 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 571,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $361.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SIVB shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on SVB Financial Group from $534.00 to $498.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $723.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on SVB Financial Group from $875.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on SVB Financial Group from $674.00 to $554.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $582.34.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $429.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $521.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Insider Transactions at SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.76 by ($2.16). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 35.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.41, for a total value of $242,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,626,728.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other SVB Financial Group news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.41, for a total transaction of $242,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,626,728.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.56, for a total value of $399,392.40. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,731.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,840 shares of company stock valued at $919,852 over the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SVB Financial Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIVB. Security National Bank lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Security National Bank now owns 10,414 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,113,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the bank’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 22,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,768,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 5,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,901,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.