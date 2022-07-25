swisspartners Advisors Ltd Grows Stock Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

swisspartners Advisors Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,410 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,170 shares during the quarter. Tapestry comprises approximately 2.9% of swisspartners Advisors Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. swisspartners Advisors Ltd’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $4,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry in the first quarter worth $39,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry in the first quarter worth $42,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on TPR. Cowen cut their price objective on Tapestry from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Tapestry from $67.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Tapestry from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.18.

Tapestry Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE TPR traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.03. 21,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,042,416. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.37 and its 200-day moving average is $34.97. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.39 and a 12-month high of $47.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. Tapestry had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

Tapestry declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the luxury accessories retailer to repurchase up to 18% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

