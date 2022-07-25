swisspartners Advisors Ltd Has $11.89 Million Stock Holdings in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

swisspartners Advisors Ltd lifted its position in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 726,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,615 shares during the quarter. Stellantis accounts for 8.2% of swisspartners Advisors Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. swisspartners Advisors Ltd’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $11,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Stellantis by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,721,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,414,000 after buying an additional 1,299,211 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Stellantis in the 4th quarter worth about $607,517,000. Bank of Italy increased its stake in Stellantis by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 30,072,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,331,000 after buying an additional 1,369,335 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Stellantis by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,356,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,973,000 after buying an additional 5,442,296 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Stellantis by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 28,296,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,837,000 after buying an additional 1,241,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Stellantis from €20.00 ($20.20) to €18.50 ($18.69) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.60.

Stellantis Price Performance

About Stellantis

STLA stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.09. The company had a trading volume of 112,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,391,476. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Stellantis has a twelve month low of $11.37 and a twelve month high of $21.99.

(Get Rating)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.