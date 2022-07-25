swisspartners Ltd. Boosts Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

swisspartners Ltd. raised its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 62.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the quarter. swisspartners Ltd.’s holdings in Linde were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 134.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded down $0.34 on Monday, hitting $285.20. 24,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,386,900. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $300.52 and its 200 day moving average is $306.37. The company has a market capitalization of $143.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $265.12 and a 1-year high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. AlphaValue upgraded Linde to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.80.

Insider Activity at Linde

In related news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total value of $57,948.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,600.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

