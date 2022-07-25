swisspartners Ltd. Buys 151,565 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

swisspartners Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 19,064.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,360 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 151,565 shares during the period. swisspartners Ltd.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in ANSYS by 167.6% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in ANSYS by 43.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in ANSYS by 254.3% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of ANSYS from $304.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $339.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.70.

Shares of ANSS traded down $2.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $257.42. 2,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,305. The firm has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.62, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.27. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $225.92 and a 12-month high of $413.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $247.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.32.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.32. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $428.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total value of $204,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,223.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

