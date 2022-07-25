swisspartners Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

swisspartners Ltd. cut its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 83.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 15,240 shares during the quarter. swisspartners Ltd.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 43.8% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.2% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.1% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,989 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $7,397,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $4,476,000. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at LyondellBasell Industries

In related news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $3,758,647.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,394,555.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $3,758,647.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,394,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $294,201.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $87.64. 35,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,321,365. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.22 and its 200 day moving average is $100.44. The stock has a market cap of $28.71 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.76. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $82.14 and a 12 month high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 54.14%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.5 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were given a $5.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.2%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on LYB shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.12.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

