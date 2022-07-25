swisspartners Ltd. Has $1.99 Million Position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

swisspartners Ltd. increased its position in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 557.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,400 shares during the period. GXO Logistics makes up about 1.4% of swisspartners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. swisspartners Ltd.’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in GXO Logistics by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GXO shares. Cowen started coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on GXO Logistics from $83.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on GXO Logistics from $108.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Cowen assumed coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.59.

Shares of NYSE:GXO traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,201. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.08 and a 1 year high of $105.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.24.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

