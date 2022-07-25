swisspartners Ltd. Has $363,000 Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

swisspartners Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 3,951.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 167,755 shares during the period. swisspartners Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.39.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $1.24 on Monday, reaching $99.37. The stock had a trading volume of 262,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,545,729. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $73.28 and a 1 year high of $206.89. The company has a market cap of $269.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.70.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $204.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Stories

