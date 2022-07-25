swisspartners Ltd. Has $511,000 Stock Holdings in Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS)

swisspartners Ltd. decreased its stake in Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS – Get Rating) by 98.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 247,588 shares during the period. swisspartners Ltd.’s holdings in Milestone Scientific were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Milestone Scientific by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 47,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Milestone Scientific from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

Insider Activity

Milestone Scientific Stock Performance

In related news, Director Neal I. Goldman bought 54,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.89 per share, for a total transaction of $48,817.39. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,139,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,486.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have purchased 88,362 shares of company stock worth $76,329 over the last 90 days. 21.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Milestone Scientific stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.01. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,036. Milestone Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.12 million, a PE ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 1.34.

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 79.28% and a negative return on equity of 39.43%. The company had revenue of $2.70 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Milestone Scientific Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

About Milestone Scientific

(Get Rating)

Milestone Scientific Inc designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent and STA Single Tooth Anesthesia System that are used for all dental procedures that require local anesthetic.

Featured Articles

