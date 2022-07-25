swisspartners Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

swisspartners Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 283.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,867 shares during the quarter. swisspartners Ltd.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Baidu by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $964,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Baidu by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. BSN Capital Partners Ltd increased its position in shares of Baidu by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BSN Capital Partners Ltd now owns 662,624 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $98,592,000 after acquiring an additional 37,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Baidu by 128.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 162,940 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,244,000 after acquiring an additional 91,576 shares during the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Baidu from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Baidu from $300.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Baidu in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Baidu in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on Baidu from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.06.

NASDAQ:BIDU traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $139.69. 34,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,671,302. The firm has a market cap of $48.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.79. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.62 and a 52 week high of $182.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

