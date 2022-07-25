swisspartners Ltd. Sells 29,990 Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

swisspartners Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,990 shares during the quarter. Overstock.com accounts for approximately 3.3% of swisspartners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. swisspartners Ltd.’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $4,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Overstock.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $434,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Overstock.com by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 8,830 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $528,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its holdings in Overstock.com by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 207,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,230,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the fourth quarter worth $1,546,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on OSTK shares. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $95.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $145.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Overstock.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.14.

NASDAQ:OSTK traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,104,458. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Overstock.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.69 and a twelve month high of $111.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.51, a P/E/G ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 3.80.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.26 million. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 14.56%. The business’s revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

