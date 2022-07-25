swisspartners Ltd. Sells 71,000 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

swisspartners Ltd. trimmed its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 88.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,000 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 71,000 shares during the quarter. Tapestry accounts for 1.2% of swisspartners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. swisspartners Ltd.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 3.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 346,050 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $12,856,000 after buying an additional 11,519 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 17.7% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 18,654 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter worth $39,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 75,553 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,807,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter worth $2,562,000. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on TPR. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $67.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Tapestry from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Tapestry from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Tapestry from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.18.

Tapestry Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TPR traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.01. 17,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,042,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.97. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.37. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.39 and a 12 month high of $47.05.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.11. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 32.07%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the luxury accessories retailer to repurchase up to 18% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Featured Stories

