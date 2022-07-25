SYNC Network Price Hits $0.0113 on Exchanges (SYNC)

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. During the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded 4% higher against the dollar. One SYNC Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0113 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SYNC Network has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and $1,447.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.86 or 0.00214086 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004040 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004934 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001112 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00008101 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004571 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $127.44 or 0.00582247 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000055 BTC.

About SYNC Network

SYNC Network (SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 154,497,213 coins and its circulating supply is 117,951,022 coins. The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com. The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4. SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SYNC Network

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

