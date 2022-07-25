Synthetify Price Reaches $0.16 (SNY)

Synthetify (SNY) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 25th. In the last week, Synthetify has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. Synthetify has a total market cap of $919,613.96 and approximately $97,981.00 worth of Synthetify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Synthetify coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000744 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004550 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00017180 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00032372 BTC.

Synthetify’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,625,000 coins. Synthetify’s official Twitter account is @synthetify.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetify directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synthetify should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Synthetify using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

