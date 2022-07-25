Synthetify Price Reaches $0.16 (SNY)

Synthetify (SNY) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 25th. In the last week, Synthetify has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. Synthetify has a total market cap of $919,613.96 and approximately $97,981.00 worth of Synthetify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Synthetify coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000744 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004550 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001577 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00017180 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001886 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00032372 BTC.
Synthetify Profile
Synthetify’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,625,000 coins. Synthetify’s official Twitter account is @synthetify.
Buying and Selling Synthetify
Receive News & Updates for Synthetify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Synthetify and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.