Tadpole Finance One Day Volume Reaches $17,292.00 (TAD)

Tadpole Finance (TAD) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 25th. Over the last seven days, Tadpole Finance has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. Tadpole Finance has a market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $17,292.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tadpole Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $1.83 or 0.00008335 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004555 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001572 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00017325 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001884 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00032277 BTC.
Tadpole Finance Profile
Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 999,960 coins and its circulating supply is 555,479 coins. The official message board for Tadpole Finance is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b. Tadpole Finance’s official Twitter account is @TadpoleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tadpole Finance’s official website is tadpole.finance/index.html.
Buying and Selling Tadpole Finance
