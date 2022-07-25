Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Sentinel Trust Co. LBA

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA decreased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,302 shares during the period. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of TSM stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $86.37. The stock had a trading volume of 142,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,553,971. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.91 and its 200-day moving average is $101.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.99. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $73.74 and a 52-week high of $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.19%.

TSM has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna cut their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen set a $100.00 target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

