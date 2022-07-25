Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lowered its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,927 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,924 shares during the period. Target comprises 1.5% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at $2,453,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 23,884 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Target by 32.5% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,533 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,872,000 after buying an additional 3,316 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Target by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,374 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in Target by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Down 0.3 %

TGT stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $157.26. 39,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,067,835. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The company has a market cap of $72.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. Target’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $270.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Target from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Target from $239.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Target from $191.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.92.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

