Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) Shares Down 5%

Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF – Get Rating) shares were down 5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.22 and last traded at $6.22. Approximately 3,458 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 660,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TTCF shares. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Tattooed Chef from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Tattooed Chef from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Tattooed Chef Stock Down 3.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tattooed Chef ( NASDAQ:TTCF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.09). Tattooed Chef had a negative net margin of 39.36% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. The business had revenue of $72.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.41 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tattooed Chef, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Tattooed Chef by 1,381.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,112 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Tattooed Chef by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tattooed Chef

Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, and plant-based burgers.

