TD Securities Cuts Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Price Target to C$27.00

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$27.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TXG. Scotiabank increased their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Cormark dropped their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$28.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$21.56.

Torex Gold Resources Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of TSE:TXG opened at C$9.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$11.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.44. The stock has a market cap of C$778.59 million and a P/E ratio of 4.42. Torex Gold Resources has a 52-week low of C$8.54 and a 52-week high of C$17.43.

Insider Activity

Torex Gold Resources ( TSE:TXG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$263.10 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Torex Gold Resources will post 1.5900001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Rosalie C. Moore purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$10.77 per share, with a total value of C$43,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,794 shares in the company, valued at C$170,101.38.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

