TD Securities Raises Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Price Target to $16.50

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) had its target price upped by TD Securities from $15.00 to $16.50 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on MERC. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Mercer International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mercer International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Mercer International from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mercer International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.88.

Shares of Mercer International stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,023. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.40. Mercer International has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $17.17.

Mercer International ( NASDAQ:MERC Get Rating ) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $592.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.10 million. Mercer International had a return on equity of 37.70% and a net margin of 12.81%. Mercer International’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercer International will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MERC. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC increased its stake in Mercer International by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 429,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Mercer International by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 9,023 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Mercer International by 284.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 124,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 92,282 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in Mercer International by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 48,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mercer International during the first quarter worth about $152,000. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

