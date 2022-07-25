TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) Shares Down 5.4%

TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) was down 5.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.90 and last traded at $8.00. Approximately 4,832 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 306,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.46.

Separately, HSBC cut their target price on TDCX from $17.50 to $16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 6.08.

TDCX ( NYSE:TDCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $112.62 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDCX. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TDCX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TDCX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TDCX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of TDCX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $470,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TDCX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $575,000.

TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.

