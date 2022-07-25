TenUp (TUP) Price Hits $0.0319

TenUp (TUP) traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. One TenUp coin can currently be bought for $0.0319 or 0.00000145 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TenUp has traded 33.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. TenUp has a total market cap of $456,806.54 and $28,804.00 worth of TenUp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003919 BTC.
- Midas (MIDAS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00142330 BTC.
- Zenon (ZNN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00008395 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.
- Beacon (BECN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000739 BTC.
- DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000055 BTC.
- Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000196 BTC.
- StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000075 BTC.
TenUp Coin Profile
TenUp is a coin. TenUp’s total supply is 228,200,519 coins and its circulating supply is 14,300,413 coins. The official website for TenUp is www.tenup.io. TenUp’s official Twitter account is @TenupNation and its Facebook page is accessible here.
TenUp Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for TenUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TenUp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.