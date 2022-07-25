Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Windsor Group LTD

Windsor Group LTD cut its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.4% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,878,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 18.2% during the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 999 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $291,000. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $12,596,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA stock traded down $3.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $812.87. 94,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,457,680. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $710.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $852.35. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $620.57 and a one year high of $1,243.49. The company has a market cap of $842.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Insider Activity

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.46. Tesla had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $16.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $310,349,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,193,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,037,539,398. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total transaction of $3,147,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,112,519.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $310,349,698.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,193,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,037,539,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 415,369 shares of company stock valued at $366,718,672 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,260.00 to $1,035.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $851.79.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

