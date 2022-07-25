Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Raised to $930.00 at Daiwa Capital Markets

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets to $930.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Daiwa Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 14.49% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas decreased their price objective on Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Tudor Pickering raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Tesla from $385.00 to $410.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $855.21.

Shares of TSLA traded down $4.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $812.28. 337,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,457,680. The stock has a market cap of $841.84 billion, a PE ratio of 97.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $710.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $852.35. Tesla has a 12 month low of $620.57 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $16.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tesla will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $748.11, for a total value of $2,618,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at $15,386,378.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $748.11, for a total transaction of $2,618,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at $15,386,378.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $311,028.23. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,773,481.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 415,369 shares of company stock worth $366,718,672 over the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its position in Tesla by 0.4% in the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 2,404 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,591,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 4.9% in the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 215 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its position in Tesla by 3.2% in the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 323 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 202 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

