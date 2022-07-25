TFC Financial Management Acquires 365 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

TFC Financial Management grew its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,161 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $1,346,805,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 14,514,784 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,497,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,760 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,686,484 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $689,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,954 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,810,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,860,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $155,922,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Loop Capital began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their price target on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.05.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS opened at $94.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $79.33 and a 1 year high of $111.25. The firm has a market cap of $123.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.77.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

