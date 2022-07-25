TFC Financial Management Acquires 595 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

TFC Financial Management increased its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management’s holdings in Unilever were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UL. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth about $391,267,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,685,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,960,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,019,000 after purchasing an additional 808,143 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its position in Unilever by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,480,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,655,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $33,484,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on UL shares. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

NYSE:UL opened at $47.22 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.07. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $42.54 and a twelve month high of $58.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.451 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

