TFC Financial Management Acquires 6,764 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

TFC Financial Management grew its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,764 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Options Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000.

iShares Global REIT ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA REET opened at $25.06 on Monday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $23.18 and a twelve month high of $30.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.90 and its 200 day moving average is $27.16.

