TFC Financial Management Boosts Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

TFC Financial Management raised its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 319.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 591 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. TFC Financial Management’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth $6,211,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 364,565 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,974,000 after acquiring an additional 126,383 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,620 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $1,059,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LNG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $183.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $162.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.82.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $134.10 on Monday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.15 and a fifty-two week high of $150.00. The firm has a market cap of $34.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $7.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $4.01. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently -14.27%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

See Also

