TFC Financial Management Buys 221 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

TFC Financial Management increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 0.5% of TFC Financial Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. TFC Financial Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,038,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,884,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,033 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,035,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,122,000 after acquiring an additional 282,632 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1,628.4% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 239,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,099,000 after acquiring an additional 225,516 shares during the period. American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,294,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,677,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $186.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $184.15 and its 200 day moving average is $198.85. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $169.62 and a twelve month high of $241.06.

