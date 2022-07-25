TFC Financial Management Buys 221 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

TFC Financial Management increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 0.5% of TFC Financial Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. TFC Financial Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,038,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,884,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,033 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,035,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,122,000 after acquiring an additional 282,632 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1,628.4% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 239,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,099,000 after acquiring an additional 225,516 shares during the period. American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,294,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,677,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $186.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $184.15 and its 200 day moving average is $198.85. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $169.62 and a twelve month high of $241.06.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB)
- Big Lots Stock is a Value Play at These Levels
- How to Find and Determine Which Stocks Are Worth Holding Through a Bear Market
- Trip Advisor Stock Might Be Ready for a Ride
- Snowflake Stock May Have Stopped Falling
- Three Watchlist Stocks to Capitalize on Sector Rotation
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.