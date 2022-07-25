TFC Financial Management Cuts Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

TFC Financial Management trimmed its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. TFC Financial Management’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DD has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $81.00 price target on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $92.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.13.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DD opened at $57.26 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.56 and a 12 month high of $85.16. The company has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.42.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.15%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.