The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Acquired by Hourglass Capital LLC

Hourglass Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,281 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up approximately 2.4% of Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $7,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $6,194,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 52,886 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,232,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 284.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 46,776 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,895,000 after acquiring an additional 34,607 shares during the period. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 67,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,631,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.92.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 86,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $1,316,840.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,240,454 shares in the company, valued at $34,278,946.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 1,320,622 shares of company stock worth $25,684,252 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:GS traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $324.12. 22,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,987,835. The firm has a market cap of $111.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.39. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $303.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $326.98.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by $1.12. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 27.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $15.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.09%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

